This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy are once again joined by Kellen Voss to discuss all things Michigan Wolverines basketball. Before that discussion, the boys cover a variety of “best-ever” topics and attempt to conquer recency bias.

Quick hits: Michigan football coaching news and hockey is WHITE hot streaking toward the Duel in the D.

What’s the best comeback ever? The best college football offense ever? Inspired by Tom Brady’s retirement — the best NFL quarterback ever — the boys discuss whether certain best-ever claims carry weight or if they are prisoner of the moment takes.

The prominent voice in Michigan basketball Kellen Voss returns to the program.

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts.

