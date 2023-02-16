This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy decided to settle it once and for all and discuss the Michigan Wolverines of the Jim Harbaugh era (2015-22). But with a twist, the boys drafted against each other (just offense, defense next week) with a few rules in place:

You have to draft a player in a specific year (example: 2016 DeVeon Smith).

You cannot draft the same position group with consecutive picks. Runs happen and it’s just not as fun.

20 players were drafted for each team: two quarterbacks, three running backs, five wide receivers, three tight ends and seven offensive linemen.

See their picks below and vote to decide who won.

Quarterbacks:

Jared: 2022 J.J. McCarthy, 2021 Cade McNamara

Andrew: 2015 Jake Rudock, 2018 Shea Patterson

Running backs:

Jared: 2021 Hassan Haskins, 2017 Chris Evans, 2019 Zach Charbonnet

Andrew: 2022 Blake Corum, 2022 Donovan Edwards, 2018 Karan Higdon

Wide Receivers:

Jared: 2018 Donovan Peoples-Jones, 2016 Amara Darboh, 2022 Ronnie Bell, 2019 Tarik Black, 2016 Eddie McDoom

Andrew: 2019 Nico Collins, 2015 Jehu Chesson, 2022 Cornelius Johnson, 2021 Mike Sainristil, 2022 Roman Wilson

Tight Ends:

Jared: 2016 Jake Butt, 2022 Luke Schoonmaker, 2019 Sean McKeon

Andrew: 2022 Colston Loveland, 2021 Erick All, 2018 Zach Gentry

Offensive line:

Jared: 2022 Ryan Hayes, 2019 Ben Bredeson, 2022 Olu Oluwatimi, 2022 Trevor Keegan, 2019 Jalen Mayfield (Reserves: 2015 Graham Glasgow, 2021 Andrew Vastardis)

Andrew: 2018 Jon Runyan Jr, 2022 Zak Zinter, 2019 Cesar Ruiz, 2019 Michael Onwenu, 2017 Mason Cole (Reserves: 2021 Andrew Stueber, 2022 Karsen Barnhart)

Poll Who won the Harbaugh Era offensive draft? Jared

Andrew vote view results 67% Jared (25 votes)

32% Andrew (12 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF