This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy are back to finish what they started last week and finish their draft of the best Michigan Wolverines of the Jim Harbaugh era (2015-22). Last week was offense, this week it’s defense. A few rules to go over first:

You have to draft a player in a specific year (example: 2019 Kwity Paye).

You cannot draft the same position group with consecutive picks — HOWEVER — allowances have been made to allow safeties and corners in consecutive picks because of the volume of defensive backs required.

Twenty players were drafted for each team: five edge players, four defensive tackles, four linebackers, and seven defensive backs (safeties and corners must be balanced 4-to-3, one way or the other).

Debates about positions for select players (i.e. Jabrill Peppers) occur within the podcast.

See their picks below and vote to decide who won.

Edge

Jared: 2021 David Ojabo, 2016 Taco Charlton, 2019 Josh Uche, 2017 Rashan Gary, 2022 Jaylen Harrell

Andrew: 2021 Aidan Hutchinson, 2017 Chase Winovich, 2015 Chris Wormely, 2019 Kwity Paye, 2022 Mike Morris

DT

Jared: 2017 Mo Hurst, 2022 Mazi Smith, 2021 Chris Hinton, 2018 Michael Dwumfour

Andrew: 2015 Willie Henry, 2016 Ryan Glasgow, 2022 Mason Graham, 2018 Bryan Mone

LB

Jared: 2022 Junior Colson, 2017 Khaleke Hudson, 2016 Mike McCray, 2015 James Ross

Andrew: 2018 Devin Bush, 2021 Josh Ross, 2016 Ben Gedeon, 2019 Cameron McGrone

Defensive Backs (Corners):

Jared: 2016 Jourdan Lewis, 2022 Will Johnson, 2016 Channing Stribling, 2018 Lavert Hill

Andrew: 2018 David Long, 2021 DJ Turner, 2019 Ambry Thomas

Defensive Backs (Safeties):

Jared: 2022 Mikey Sainristil, 2018 Josh Metellus, 2018 Tyree Kinnell

Andrew: 2016 Jabrill Peppers, 2021 Dax Hill, 2022 Rod Moore, 2021 Brad Hawkins

Poll Who won the Harbaugh Era defensive draft? Jared

Andrew vote view results 29% Jared (34 votes)

70% Andrew (80 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF