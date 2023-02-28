This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down Hunter Dickinson’s game-tying three-pointer against Wisconsin and what the shot means for the junior’s legacy. Also, somehow, the Michigan Wolverines are still alive with two games remaining.
- First up, quick hits: Michigan hockey stumbles before the Big Ten Tournament and Amorion Walker is now a cornerback.
- Michigan’s 87-79 OT victory over Wisconsin doesn’t have the Wolverines dancing yet, but it’s time to start thinking about where the old shoes are in the closet.
- Power ranking the most surprising moments from the 2022 Michigan football season.
- Of all of Michigan sports —college and professional — which team is the closest to a national championship?
