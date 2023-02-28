This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down Hunter Dickinson’s game-tying three-pointer against Wisconsin and what the shot means for the junior’s legacy. Also, somehow, the Michigan Wolverines are still alive with two games remaining.

First up, quick hits: Michigan hockey stumbles before the Big Ten Tournament and Amorion Walker is now a cornerback.

Michigan’s 87-79 OT victory over Wisconsin doesn’t have the Wolverines dancing yet, but it’s time to start thinking about where the old shoes are in the closet.

Power ranking the most surprising moments from the 2022 Michigan football season.

Of all of Michigan sports —college and professional — which team is the closest to a national championship?

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF