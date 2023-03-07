This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, in honor of the Academy Awards next Sunday, Jared and Andy return with their annual awards podcast! Michigan Wolverines football awards, movie awards, and a fun discussion about both. Michigan basketball has been frustrating, so sit back, relax, and relive the highs of Michigan and movies from 2022.

First up, quick hits: Michigan basketball is sputtering toward the finish line, Michigan hockey is building momentum, Ernest Hausmann has high expectations, and DJ Turner is FAST.

AWARDS: Best play call, best movie, best offensive/defensive performances, best director, and everything under the sun relating to the Wolverines and the year that was in film.

