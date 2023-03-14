Basketball season is not “officially” over yet for the Michigan Wolverines, but despite the opening round of the NIT scheduled for Tuesday evening against Toledo, Michigan is thinking about the future.

After a record day of transfer portal entries, the Wolverines have gotten in on the action. It was reported today the Wolverines have been in contact with Wofford transfer BJ Mack, according to On3.

Michigan has contacted Wofford transfer BJ Mack, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, and 1.4 AST this season.https://t.co/DJrmvaGPaw — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 14, 2023

Mack — who has one year of eligibility remaining — averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists this past season. He is a big-bodied power forward standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 250 pounds. He could serve as a nice complement next to Hunter Dickinson or Tarris Reed Jr. next season.

According to the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Mack is the No. 23 player in the portal. Memphis, Iowa, Florida, Ole Miss and Arkansas have all reportedly been in contact with him as well.

Mack is a skilled post player with solid footwork who utilizes his size to his advantage. Furthermore, he is only a year removed from a season where he shot 45% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, he struggled to progress this past season behind some lingering cultural problems at his former school.

Mack’s transfer decision comes after a year of consistent instability at Wofford. Previous head coach Jay McAuley resigned on Dec. 30 following a leave of absence that began on Dec. 5. The leave of absence and subsequent resignation came on the heels of several players voicing their displeasure to the athletic department for the fourth-year head coach.

Dwight Perry took over the program on an interim basis and guided the Terriers to a disappointing 17-16 record. Wofford is still in search of their coach for the future.