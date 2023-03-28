This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy don’t waste any time, it is the annual spring game draft! Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh famously organized this practice game by dividing up his coaching staff and having them draft the teams that will play against each other in the spring game. For the sixth consecutive year, the boys are back to do the same.

A few quick draft notes:

The quarterback advantage is too steep of a drop-off, so for this exercise, J.J. McCarthy is the all-time quarterback. Apologies to Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren.

Only players on the current Michigan football 2023 spring roster are available.

For the sake of conversation, injured or limited players will be treated as 100% healthy for this exercise. Enjoy!

Here are how the teams shook out:

Quarterback

J.J. McCarthy for both (see above)

Running Backs

Jared: Blake Corum, CJ Stokes

Andrew: Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings

Wide Receivers

Jared: Cornelius Johnson, A.J. Henning, Eamonn Dennis

Andrew: Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons

Tight Ends

Jared: Colston Loveland, AJ Barner

Andrew: Max Bredeson, Matthew Hibner

Offensive Line

Jared: Myles Hinton, Karsen Barnhart, Greg Crippen, Trente Jones, Jeff Persi

Andrew: Giovanni El-Hadi, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter, Tristan Bounds

Defensive Line

Jared: Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Braiden McGregor

Andrew: Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore

Linebackers

Jared: Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green, TJ Guy

Andrew: Ernest Hausmann, Michael Barrett, Jimmy Rolder

Corners

Jared: Amorion Walker, Mikey Sainristil, Jyaire Hill

Andrew: Will Johnson, Ja’Den McBurrows

Safeties

Jared: Makari Paige, RJ Moten

Andrew: Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, Keon Sabb

Poll: Who won the 2023 Spring Draft?

Jared: 63% (39 votes)

Andrew: 36% (22 votes)
61 votes total

