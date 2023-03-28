This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy don’t waste any time, it is the annual spring game draft! Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh famously organized this practice game by dividing up his coaching staff and having them draft the teams that will play against each other in the spring game. For the sixth consecutive year, the boys are back to do the same.
A few quick draft notes:
- The quarterback advantage is too steep of a drop-off, so for this exercise, J.J. McCarthy is the all-time quarterback. Apologies to Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren.
- Only players on the current Michigan football 2023 spring roster are available.
- For the sake of conversation, injured or limited players will be treated as 100% healthy for this exercise. Enjoy!
Here are how the teams shook out:
Quarterback
J.J. McCarthy for both (see above)
Running Backs
Jared: Blake Corum, CJ Stokes
Andrew: Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings
Wide Receivers
Jared: Cornelius Johnson, A.J. Henning, Eamonn Dennis
Andrew: Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons
Tight Ends
Jared: Colston Loveland, AJ Barner
Andrew: Max Bredeson, Matthew Hibner
Offensive Line
Jared: Myles Hinton, Karsen Barnhart, Greg Crippen, Trente Jones, Jeff Persi
Andrew: Giovanni El-Hadi, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter, Tristan Bounds
Defensive Line
Jared: Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Braiden McGregor
Andrew: Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore
Linebackers
Jared: Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green, TJ Guy
Andrew: Ernest Hausmann, Michael Barrett, Jimmy Rolder
Corners
Jared: Amorion Walker, Mikey Sainristil, Jyaire Hill
Andrew: Will Johnson, Ja’Den McBurrows
Safeties
Jared: Makari Paige, RJ Moten
Andrew: Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, Keon Sabb
