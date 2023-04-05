Michigan in contention to land former UNC guard Caleb Love

With the departure announcements of both Hunter Dickinson and Kobe Bufkin over the weekend, Michigan basketball fans haven’t had much to have hope for as the offseason shifts into full gear.

That may not be true for long, however. Per Joe Tipton of On3, the Wolverines have emerged as a potential destination for a surprising player — former North Carolina standout guard Caleb Love.

Missouri and Michigan are among the schools in the mix for North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, per sources. https://t.co/yDw4IaHYDc https://t.co/O8iojCsgks — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2023

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Love was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2021 and helped led the Tar Heels to the 2022 National Championship game. In the 2022-23 season, Love averaged a career-high 16.7 points per game.

However, it’s no sure thing Love dons the maize and blue this fall. Michigan faces an uphill battle in securing Love’s talents with the Missouri Tigers, with On3 giving Mizzou the slight advantage over the Wolverines in their predictions with a 53.3% confidence rating.

In addition, Andrew Slater of 247Sports also gives the Tigers a more successful outlook in landing Love, while noting Michigan could sway him under the right circumstances.

A friend/protégé/colleague said it’s Mizzou, barring a late bigger offer from Michigan https://t.co/s5LZIdK9IM — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) April 5, 2023

If the Wolverines are able to grab Love from the portal, it carries the potential of a multiple year commitment — Love has two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver.