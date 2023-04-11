This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy dive into three different sports involving the Michigan Wolverines: football, basketball, and hockey.

Michigan once again reached the Frozen Four and once again lost. What’s next for the team? Who returns/leaves and can head coach Brandon Naurato eventually claim the program’s first title since 1998?

Michigan football recruiting is red hot, but do high stars translate to success. The boys revisit some of the best draft classes on paper and see where this one could stack up.

Out with the old, in with the new. Long gone are Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin, Joey Baker, and presumably Hunter Dickinson. Now, the Wolverines will break in UNC transfer Caleb Love, Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett, and Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson. Do these moves make Michigan basketball better in 2023?

Lastly, where do Jared and Andy see the eligible Wolverines going in the NFL Draft? Who are the risers/fallers, and could any land with the Detroit Lions?

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

