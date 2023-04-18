This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down ex-Michigan Wolverines and NBA prospects Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, before debating and ranking the best defenses of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Quick hits: Blake Frazier has committed to the Wolverines and Adam Fantilli is officially on return watch for Michigan hockey.

Which teams are good NBA fits for Jett Howard and Kobe Bukfin? What are the ceilings/floor, strengths/weaknesses for each former Wolverines?

Which defense was the best? Is 2017 underrated because of its lack of offensive support? Where is 2015? The boys break it down team by team. Which defense do you think was the best?

Poll Which defense was the best of the Jim Harbaugh era? 2016

2021

2022

OTHER vote view results 51% 2016 (15 votes)

31% 2021 (9 votes)

17% 2022 (5 votes)

0% OTHER (0 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF