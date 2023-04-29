2023 NFL Draft: Olu Oluwatimi drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5

Michigan Wolverines center Olu Oluwatimi has been drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
While his stint in Ann Arbor was all too brief, Oluwatimi exits as perhaps the most decorated center — and possibly one of the most decorated offensive linemen in general — in Michigan history. If an offensive lineman could win it, Oluwatimi probably did in 2022, earning the Rimington Award for best center, the program’s first Outland Trophy for best interior lineman, and serving as the backbone of the 2022 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.
With stints at the Air Force Academy and Virginia also on his road to the NFL, Oluwatimi quietly boasts one of the brightest minds in the game in addition to his ability as a blocker. Any quarterback taking snaps from him is in safe hands.
Maize n Brew Scouting
Olu Oluwatimi’s best games in 2022 were also Michigan’s best games, and that’s no accident. Early and often the Wolverines ran straight up the gut through massive holes made by Oluwatimi and the guard next to him. By the end of the season, he was the best player on the best offensive line in the country. That’s why he won the Rimington and Outland Trophies and the unit became the first to ever win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards.
