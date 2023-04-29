2023 NFL Draft: Olu Oluwatimi drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5

Michigan Wolverines center Olu Oluwatimi has been drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While his stint in Ann Arbor was all too brief, Oluwatimi exits as perhaps the most decorated center — and possibly one of the most decorated offensive linemen in general — in Michigan history. If an offensive lineman could win it, Oluwatimi probably did in 2022, earning the Rimington Award for best center, the program’s first Outland Trophy for best interior lineman, and serving as the backbone of the 2022 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

With stints at the Air Force Academy and Virginia also on his road to the NFL, Oluwatimi quietly boasts one of the brightest minds in the game in addition to his ability as a blocker. Any quarterback taking snaps from him is in safe hands.