2023 NFL Draft: Brad Robbins drafted by Cincinnati in Round 7

Michigan Wolverines punter Brad Robbins has been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the Wolverines’ most elder statesmen in 2022, Robbins caps off a six-year stint in Ann Arbor with an NFL Draft selection. He was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, and has the second-highest punt average and fifth-highest total punt yardage in school history, with 42 yards per attempt and 7,698 total yards, respectively.

While his stats are what got him into the league, his passion for his team and love of the game will be what keeps him in it. As the only two-time recipient of the program’s Robert F. Ufer bequest — awarded to the senior player with the most enthusiasm and love for U-M — Robbins will undoubtedly be welcome in Cincinnati.