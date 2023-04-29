2023 NFL Draft: Ryan Hayes drafted by Miami Dolphins in Round 7

Michigan Wolverines tackle Ryan Hayes has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In five seasons in Ann Arbor, Hayes steadily moved up the depth chart to establish himself as a stalwart protector of the blind side — starting 29 of his 40 total appearances and missing just two games due to injury in his final two years.

As an anchor of two straight Joe Moore Award winners, Hayes was also accomplished in his own right, being named second team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022.

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 305 pounds, Hayes has the size in spades to succeed at the next level. Combined with his tutelage under offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, it’s clear Hayes is set up for success.