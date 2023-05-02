This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down all things related to the Michigan Wolverines and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which players landed in the best spots? Whose rise/fall was the most surprising? And what is going on with the Detroit Lions?

Quick hits: transfer portal chaos heats up in the final week of eligible entry. What do the four departures from the Wolverines mean for next season? Who will replace these players?

Michigan had the third-most players selected of any team in the 2023 NFL Draft. Which players will contribute right away? Why are the Dallas Cowboys slowing winning Jared and Andy over? Is Jack Campbell a smart first-round pick?

It’s an action-packed episode. Enjoy!

