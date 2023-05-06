Michigan men’s lacrosse wins the 2023 Big Ten Tournament

Since their promotion to Division I in 2012, the Michigan Wolverines men’s lacrosse team has never won a title — never even really coming close to one, either.

On Saturday, that all changed. With a 14-5 beatdown of the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament final, the Wolverines finally have some hardware to put on the shelf and have clinched a bid to their first NCAA Tournament.





No. 15 Michigan 14, No. 7 Maryland 5



It’s hard to put into words how monumental this Big Ten Championship win is for the program. Entering this season, Michigan held an all-time varsity record of 49-96 — a paltry .338 win percentage in 11 seasons of work. Moreover, the Wolverines had never finished higher than fourth in the regular season standings, and never won more than one game in a postseason conference tournament.

As Michigan turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament, anything that comes in the weeks ahead is pure gravy for a program that desperately needed something to get them off the tarmac.