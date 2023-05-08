Luke Hughes made his NHL Playoffs debut with the New Jersey Devils last night and it went about as well as expected. Hughes finished with two assists and the Devils won the game 8-4. New Jersey now only trails the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1, with Game 4 coming on Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Hughes signed his NHL contract a few short days after the Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac and appeared in two regular-season games for the Devils, registering one goal and one assist in limited action. The Devils opted to not play Hughes in the first-round match-up against the New York Rangers, but the team turned to Hughes for a spark facing an 0-2 deficit in the conference semi-finals.

A day to remember for the Hughes' Family



✅ Luke Hughes makes his playoff debut

✅ Luke Hughes with two assists

✅ Jack Hughes with two goals and two assists pic.twitter.com/XKCFFbroQE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2023

With some much-needed momentum, Hughes has likely only played his first game of many to come In the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

Hughes was a two-time All-American for the Michigan Wolverines and the no. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Hughes finished his Michigan tenure with 87 points (27 G, 60 A) in 80 career games.