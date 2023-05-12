Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are staying active on the recruiting trail. It was announced on Friday they were among the final eight teams for center prospect John Bol. Bol is a 7-foot-2 center — with a 7-foot-9 wingspan — who currently plays high school basketball under the guidance of Jayson Tatum’s father, Justin.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bol is the third-ranked center and No. 22 overall player in the class but could have the highest ceiling in the class.

Bol only started playing basketball four years ago and just came to the United States two years ago. In his first year of organized basketball in the U.S., Bol developed quickly and displayed a fluidity not often seen in players his size.

As a sophomore, Bol set the single-season block record (97) and attributes his defensive abilities to years of soccer beginning at the age of six in Africa. Bol brings a high-energy tenacity on both ends of the court that coupled with his unique size, make him a desirable prospect for every team in the country.