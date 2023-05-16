This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss all things Michigan Wolverines related before revisiting some of last season's most important/overlooked moments. Everyone remembers Mikey Sainristil’s PBU against Ohio State, but what about Jaylen Harrell’s? Or what about the defensive stand against Illinois to get the ball back to the offense?

Quick hits: Big Ten O/U released, NHL Draft Lottery results/Fantilli’s future, NBA Playoffs (Jordan Poole vs. Duncan Robinson), Hunter Dickinson blames NIL, A.J. Henning to Northwestern

Rapid fire superlatives

UNSUNG HEROES (nominees of players/moments and narrowing the top spot of the season

