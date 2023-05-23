This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss all things involving the Michigan Wolverines. This week, the boys power rank the Big Ten coaches in the front half, before welcoming fellow Maize n Brew writer Kellen Voss to catch us up on all things basketball.

Quick hits: Shemy Schembechler sucks, and a quick conversation of Detroit area GMs.

Power ranking the Big Ten coaches. We know where Jim Harbaugh is, but where does Pat Fitzgerald fall after a 1-11 season? Where is Mel Tucker?

Kellen Voss discusses the Caleb Love decommitment, players Michigan is targeting in the transfer portal, and what the outlook for this team is in 2023 and beyond.

