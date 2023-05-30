This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome a pair of special guests to talk about the Michigan Wolverines this week. Matt Hartwell and Michael Smeltzer of The Big House Bleachers Podcast join the show for a fun team-style draft.
- Quick hits: Superlatives for Matt and Michael asking the hard-hitting questions, like which Wolverines goes first in the 2024 NFL Draft? Who was more handsome in their prime, De Niro or Pacino? And more!
- Time to draft! It is Jared/Andy vs. Matt/Michael. Here are the rules: a snake style draft of the best individual Michigan performances from the last ten years (2013-22). The teams will be drafting players into six categories: two QB performances, two RB performances, two WR/TE performances, four defensive performances (two front 7, two secondary), and one wild card performance.
- Be sure to listen and vote who you think won. To see their complete teams, scroll down to vote.
Quarterback performances
Jared/Andy: 2015 Jake Rudock vs. Indiana; 2022 JJ McCarthy vs. Ohio State
Matt/Michael: 2013 Devin Gardner vs. Indiana; 2013 Devin Gardner vs. Ohio State
Running back performances
Jared/Andy: 2021 Hassan Haskins vs. Ohio State; 2022 Donovan Edwards vs. Ohio State
Matt/Michael: 2022 Blake Corum vs. Maryland; 2017 Karan Higdon vs. Minnesota
Wide Receiver/Tight end performances
Jared/Andy: 2022 Cornelius Johnson vs. Ohio State; 2015 Jehu Chesson vs. Indiana
Matt/Michael: 2013 Jeremy Gallon vs. Indiana; 2016 Amara Darboh vs. Michigan State
Defensive performances
Jared/Andy: 2017 Khaleke Hudson vs. Minnesota; 2018 Devin Bush vs. Michigan State; 2021 David Ojabo vs. Wisconsin; 2022 Mikey Sainristil vs. Ohio State
Matt/Michael: 2021 Aidan Hutchinson vs. Ohio State; 2022 Will Johnson vs. Purdue; 2021 Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penn State; 2016 Jourdan Lewis vs. Wisconsin
Wild card performance
Jared/Andy: 2022 Jake Moody vs. Illinois
Matt/Michael: 2016 Jabrill Peppers vs. Michigan State
Poll
Who won the draft?
-
75%
Jared/Andy
-
25%
Matt/Michael
