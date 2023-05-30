This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome a pair of special guests to talk about the Michigan Wolverines this week. Matt Hartwell and Michael Smeltzer of The Big House Bleachers Podcast join the show for a fun team-style draft.

Quick hits: Superlatives for Matt and Michael asking the hard-hitting questions, like which Wolverines goes first in the 2024 NFL Draft? Who was more handsome in their prime, De Niro or Pacino? And more!

Time to draft! It is Jared/Andy vs. Matt/Michael. Here are the rules: a snake style draft of the best individual Michigan performances from the last ten years (2013-22). The teams will be drafting players into six categories: two QB performances, two RB performances, two WR/TE performances, four defensive performances (two front 7, two secondary), and one wild card performance.

Be sure to listen and vote who you think won. To see their complete teams, scroll down to vote.

Quarterback performances

Jared/Andy: 2015 Jake Rudock vs. Indiana; 2022 JJ McCarthy vs. Ohio State

Matt/Michael: 2013 Devin Gardner vs. Indiana; 2013 Devin Gardner vs. Ohio State

Running back performances

Jared/Andy: 2021 Hassan Haskins vs. Ohio State; 2022 Donovan Edwards vs. Ohio State

Matt/Michael: 2022 Blake Corum vs. Maryland; 2017 Karan Higdon vs. Minnesota

Wide Receiver/Tight end performances

Jared/Andy: 2022 Cornelius Johnson vs. Ohio State; 2015 Jehu Chesson vs. Indiana

Matt/Michael: 2013 Jeremy Gallon vs. Indiana; 2016 Amara Darboh vs. Michigan State

Defensive performances

Jared/Andy: 2017 Khaleke Hudson vs. Minnesota; 2018 Devin Bush vs. Michigan State; 2021 David Ojabo vs. Wisconsin; 2022 Mikey Sainristil vs. Ohio State

Matt/Michael: 2021 Aidan Hutchinson vs. Ohio State; 2022 Will Johnson vs. Purdue; 2021 Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penn State; 2016 Jourdan Lewis vs. Wisconsin

Wild card performance

Jared/Andy: 2022 Jake Moody vs. Illinois

Matt/Michael: 2016 Jabrill Peppers vs. Michigan State

Poll Who won the draft? Jared/Andy

Matt/Michael vote view results 75% Jared/Andy (3 votes)

25% Matt/Michael (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

