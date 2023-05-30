Sigh. After another run-in with the admissions department, the Michigan Wolverines will now officially be without an important piece to their immediate basketball future.

Former North Carolina point guard Caleb Love has finally found his new home in the Pac-12. Love will join the Arizona Wildcats, who finished last season 28-7 and claimed both the regular season and conference tournament crowns.

Love averaged 16.7 points per game last season and was an essential piece during North Carolina’s National Runner-Up finish in the 2021-22 season.

His decision comes on the back of his decommitment due to an unresolvable issue with Michigan’s admissions department. This issue marks the second time in as many years that the Wolverines were denied adding a valuable player to their roster due to complications in the admissions office. Last season, admissions would not let Texas Tech transfer Terrance Shannon through.

Aside from the obvious ramifications, if head coach Juwan Howard was aware this was inevitable, he could have spent his time pursuing other transfer players. But with the delay in the verdict, Michigan basketball is without Love and without much hope for next season.