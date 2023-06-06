This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy rank their top 25 impact players for the Michigan Wolverines and break down the rankings into four tiers based on skill, snaps/touches, and wins above replacement.

Quick hits first: Duncan Robinson continues his tear for the Miami Heat and Michigan basketball is spiraling.

Next up, the boys reveal their lists going through each tier. No surprise J.J. McCarthy cracks the top tier for both, but what about players such as Colston Loveland, Zak Zinter, and new kicker James Turner? Jared and Andy go player by player and dissect the impact each Wolverine will have this season.

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF