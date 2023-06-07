Juwan Howard, Olivier Nkamhoua make first comments following transfer announcement

After the quite frankly bizarre saga that was the recruitment of Olivier Nkamhoua from the Tennessee Volunteers, the graduate transfer and Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard made their first official comments via a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

In his comments, Howard showed a clear elation at landing Nkamhoua after a long and winding process.

“It’s a thrill to be able to bring in an efficient and skilled player like Olivier,” Howard said. “He brings so many intangibles and experiences we know he will have an immediate impact for us. His strength, rebounding, hustle, back-to-the-basket game as well as outside shooting are just a few of his skillset that fans notice right away. However, what people don’t realize is what a tremendous passer he is. He sees the floor and plays develop as good as anyone I have seen. We are very excited for him to get to Ann Arbor.”

Nkamhoua, meanwhile, espoused an admiration of the culture Howard has put in place in his four seasons as the Wolverines’ head coach.

“Choosing Michigan is another step in my development, both now and for the future,” Nkamhoua said. “I know the staff, my new teammates and everyone in Ann Arbor are going to challenge me to keep getting better. I can’t wait for that. I also want to be a part of the U-M culture coach Howard has created — family and that never-back-down attitude. I look forward to being a part of a team full of guys that are hungry to prove themselves and everyone wrong.”

In his scouting report earlier today, fellow Brews writer Kellen Voss espoused praise for the 6-foot-8 forward.