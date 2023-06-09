Michigan men’s basketball officially announces additions of Tray Jackson, Nimari Burnett

Talk about a whirlwind couple of days for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team.

After looking like he was all out of options to fill out his roster entering the week, Michigan coach Juwan Howard managed to lock in the talents of three different portal targets in as many days, including two on Thursday evening.

The additions come in the form of Seton Hall power forward Tray Jackson and Nimari Burnett, a combo guard most recently out of Alabama. In a pair of press releases, Howard and the two players offered comments on the additions and what drew them to Michigan.

“I have watched and gotten to know Nimari for several years,” Howard said. “He has that ‘feel’ for the game that is just unique. This is why he has continued to excel on both ends of the floor. We also love his length, toughness and passion for the game. Nimari’s work ethic and leadership is off the charts. We can’t wait for him to get here.

“Tray’s experiences, leadership and versatility makes him a very important addition for us. We want him to continue to develop and grow his game, but we also need him to help his brothers with their games and skillsets. We just love his adaptability, which creates positive outcomes on both ends of the floor. He brings so much energy and has a great mind for the game.”

Burnett, who has played at Texas Tech in addition to the Crimson Tide, seems pumped to come to Michigan, while Jackson is excited to return home for his final year in college.

“I’m very excited to become a part of the Michigan program,” Burnett said. “This is a great opportunity for me to learn from someone of Juwan’s caliber as well as from some of the best basketball minds in the country. I have heard so much about the Maize and Blue faithful and I am really looking forward to interacting with them, the Maize Rage and all the students on campus. If all goes well we could all have a special year.”

“When the opportunity to continue my career came up, I knew it was something I wanted to explore,” said Jackson. “When Juwan called, the chance to play under him, and do that in my home state and near my family, made it an easy decision. I want to make an impact, but I also want to serve and do whatever I can to help this program be successful.”

Burnett, Nkamhoua and Jackson are three of the seven graduate transfers that have come to Michigan in Howard’s tenure, joining Mike Smith, DeVante’ Jones, Joey Baker and Jaelin Llewellyn.

The Wolverines still have two open scholarship spots on their roster, so they may not be done adding talented portal players like Burnett just yet.