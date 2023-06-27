The Out of the Blue boy after back after a brief two-week hiatus. This week, Jared and Andy catch up on all things surrounding the Michigan Wolverines. Topics covered include Michigan football recruiting, NBA Draft coverage, NHL Draft preview, Michigan basketball line-up discussion, and the main event: under the radar concerns for the 2023 football team.

But first, a rapid-fire round of superlatives and quick hits to get back into the flow of everything.

