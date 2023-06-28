What would an NHL Draft be without a little drama? Connor Bedard, the consensus No. 1 overall player, went to the Chicago Blackhawks, and Adam Fantilli, the consensus No. 2 overall player in the draft, slipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets at pick No. 3.

The @bluejacketsnhl have their guy! ✔️ #NHLDraft



With the third overall pick, Columbus selects forward Adam Fantilli. pic.twitter.com/Yh5FCvxeUE — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023

Fantilli becomes the second Wolverine the Blue Jackets have selected in the last two years. In the 2021 NHL Draft, Columbus selected Kent Johnson No. 5 overall.

Fantilli is the 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner (the Heisman for hockey) and was the leading scorer this past season for the Michigan Wolverines. He finished with 30 goals, 35 assists and 65 points, and was first or tied for first in all three categories nationally on a per-game basis.

His freshman season was undeniably great for a freshman, but unfortunately, the Wolverines as a team fell short for the second-straight year in the Frozen Four. This loss and the amount of returning talent have cast doubt over Fantilli’s immediate future. Will he return to Ann Arbor for one more season or will he go pro?