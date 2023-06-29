Another Wolverine is off the board!

Michigan’s Gavin Brindley was selected No. 34 overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select Gavin Brindley!

Brindley finished his freshman season at Michigan with 12 goals, 26 assists, and 38 points. However, his production took off once he was inserted into the top line. A whopping 28 of Brindley’s 38 points (11 goals, 17 assists) came in the final 21 games of the season.

Widely expected to return for his sophomore season, whenever Brindley joins the Blue Jackets, he will be expected to develop into a contributing second-line center.

If Adam Fantilli — the No. 3 overall pick in the draft — decides to follow Brindley back to Ann Arbor next season, the Wolverines will be national championship favorites.