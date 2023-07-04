This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break begin their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule. First up, the non-conference schedule: East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.

But before the breakdown, there is a lot of news to cover.

Quick hits: Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley were both selected in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Fantilli’s bags are already packed. What does this mean for the Michigan Wolverines?

In honor of the latest Indiana Jones installment, the boys create their Mount Rushmore in honor of its star, Harrison Ford.

Power ranking position battles. Who will start at RT? Who is the third running back on this team? What is the hierarchy of linebackers?

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts.

