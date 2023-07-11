This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule. Next up, the trap games: Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland.

But before the breakdown, there is a lot of news to cover.

Quick hits: Northwestern football is in trouble, current and former Wolverines are impressing at NHL camps, and a Wolverine claims a stage victory in the Tour De France.

What is in the anatomy of rebuild? Does it differ across sports? Jared and Andy take a look at rebuilds across several Detroit-based sports teams and the 2015 and 2021 rebuilds of the Michigan Wolverines.

The latest Mission Impossible movie hits theaters this weekend and the boys decided to have a Tom Cruise movie draft. Which four would you draft?

TRAP GAME PREVIEW: Is there any chance Rutgers, Minnesota or Maryland sneaks up on the Wolverines? Recent history tells us to be wary of these teams and their place on the schedule.

2023 freshmen - Who are Jared and Andy buying as immediate contributors? And who will take some time to develop?

