This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their annual season preview by breaking down the bottom of the Big Ten portion of Michigan’s schedule. These three teams include Nebraska, Indiana and Purdue.

But before and after the breakdown, there is a lot to cover.

Quick hits: Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin in the Summer League, and the Red Wings are accelerating their return to prominence.

Michigan historical comps: which player in the history of the Michigan Wolverines do J.J. McCarthy, Rod Moore, Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Junior Colson and Blake Corum remind you of? The boys stroll down memory lane for this fun discussion.

Previewing the Nebraska, Indiana, and Purdue games. Could any of these three lowly conference foes play spoiler on Michigan’s dream season?

Lastly, if you could any player from each Big Ten team — past or present — for fun and function on Team 144, who would you choose? If you had a Tandon Doss mention on your bingo card this might be your lucky week!

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF