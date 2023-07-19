Fall camps may not have even started yet, but the scouts of the football world are still hard at work compiling watchlists all the same.

This week, the East-West Shrine Bowl unveiled their Shrine Bowl 1000 list, a wholesale look across all levels of the the college landscape to get the lay of the land headed into the season. Per a release:

Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class. Putting together this list was extremely challenging for our team, as we scouted players from all four levels of football and consulted with NFL and college personnel to ensure the selection of the best 1000 players for the NFL level.

The Michigan Wolverines football team boasted 18 players on the list, the fourth-most among the Power Five conferences. Ahead of them were Auburn (23), Oregon (19) and Washington (19). The Wolverines also tied with Florida State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Ohio State and Georgia received 11 and 13 selections, respectively.

Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 Shrine Bowl 1000