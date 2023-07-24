Former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram knows a thing or two about turning around a program. The Flint, Michigan, native was an integral piece in helping Nick Saban restore the Crimson Tide to national prominence.

Behind Ingram’s 2009 Heisman-winning efforts, Alabama rolled through all 14 opponents and brought the program its first national championship since 1992.

Now, new Fox Sports analyst Ingram likes Michigan’s chances to replicate the Tide’s success from 14 years ago.

“You’ve got Georgia trying to break in a new quarterback, Alabama breaking into a new quarterback. You’ve got Ohio State — Ryan Day, Marvin Harrison Jr. — they’re breaking in a new quarterback,” Ingram said. “You’ve got Michigan returning a quarterback, a double-headed monster at running back, 14 starters on offense and defense.

“So are they the early season favorite? Go blue? Jim Harbaugh and those boys up there? I think so. I kind of like returning starters. You know what I mean? And Michigan, right now, I think is the early favorite.”

Ingram is the latest sports analyst to favor the Wolverines in 2023. ESPN analysts Greg McElroy, and Rece Davis have both publicly stated their belief in Michigan and the names are starting to pile up.

Can the Michigan Wolverines claim their first national title since 1997? Is the inundation of national praise making you more nervous for the season?