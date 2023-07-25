This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule. This week, Michigan State.

But before the breakdown, there is a lot of news to cover. As always.

Quick hits: Michigan Made review

Discussing the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines: Is Jadyn Davis a “can’t miss” prospect? Where are the holes in this class?

The Wolverines are all in on the 2023 season, but which players could leave early after the year? Where does that leave the depth chart in 2024?

Oppenheimer review

Michigan State preview. Are the Spartans a threat to topple the Wolverines? Is Noah Kim capable of turning the green and white back into a conference contender?

Michigan casting call: If you were making a movie about the Wolverines (past or present) who would you cast?

