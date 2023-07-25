The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 season just received an interesting wrinkle, as the Wolverines will reportedly go without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the beginning of the season. Per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Harbaugh is working towards a resolution with the NCAA that will see him suspended four games in 2023 as a result of alleged false statements made to investigators during “hamburger-gate” earlier this year.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties stemming from alleged false statements he originally made to investigators, sources tell @YahooSports.https://t.co/4oJYVNxmFu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023

Per Dellenger:

Harbaugh’s impending suspension is centered on an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations committed by he and Wolverines staff members. The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that Harbaugh was dishonest about the recruiting violations in his initial meeting with investigators. A quick resolution broke down in January after Harbaugh refused to admit that he lied to NCAA staff. The 59-year-old coach has maintained he didn’t recall the events when first speaking with investigators but that he was never purposefully dishonest.

In addition to the four-game suspension for Harbaugh, three current and former Michigan staffers — former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome — are expected to receive sanctions of various severity, with Macdonald likely to receive a one-year show cause penalty. It appears Moore and Newsome will receive a one-game suspension.

Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, gave this response to ESPN’s Pete Thamel:

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

If this comes to fruition, Harbaugh will miss the games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.