This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule. This week, perhaps the most difficult game on the schedule, Penn State
But before the breakdown, there is a lot of news to cover. As always.
- Quick hits: The Jim Harbaugh suspension and the cheeseburger heard across the country
- Big Ten Media Days Reaction: Recapping key insights from Harbaugh, Mikey Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, and Blake Corum.
- Previewing Penn State: The Nittany Lions return 14 starters from an 11-win team looking for revenge against the Michigan Wolverines.
- To close, a good old-fashioned 1987 movie draft!
Poll
Who won the movie draft?
-
66%
Andy: Spaceballs; Good Morning, Vietnam; Raising Arizona; Lethal Weapon; Wall Street
-
33%
Jared: Predator; The Princess Bride; Harry & The Hendersons; Overboard; No Way Out
A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes
