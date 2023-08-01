This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule. This week, perhaps the most difficult game on the schedule, Penn State

But before the breakdown, there is a lot of news to cover. As always.

Quick hits: The Jim Harbaugh suspension and the cheeseburger heard across the country

Big Ten Media Days Reaction: Recapping key insights from Harbaugh, Mikey Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, and Blake Corum.

Previewing Penn State: The Nittany Lions return 14 starters from an 11-win team looking for revenge against the Michigan Wolverines.

To close, a good old-fashioned 1987 movie draft!

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

Poll Who won the movie draft? Andy: Spaceballs; Good Morning, Vietnam; Raising Arizona; Lethal Weapon; Wall Street

Jared: Predator; The Princess Bride; Harry & The Hendersons; Overboard; No Way Out vote view results 66% Andy: Spaceballs; Good Morning, Vietnam; Raising Arizona; Lethal Weapon; Wall Street (4 votes)

33% Jared: Predator; The Princess Bride; Harry & The Hendersons; Overboard; No Way Out (2 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF