Michigan offers 2024 CB/WR MSU commit Syair Torrence

Despite training camp starting today, the recruiting push in the 2024 class is still on for the Michigan Wolverines, and they’ve set their sights on a name coveted by their in-state rivals.

On Monday afternoon, Syair Torrence, a three-star wideout and defensive back from Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York announced he received an offer from the Wolverines.

The timing and the target make this an interesting push by Michigan — just days after missing out on coveted four-star cornerback target Aaron Scott to main rivals Ohio State, the Wolverines are now trying to flip a player at the same position currently committed to a different rival in Michigan State.

From the outside looking in, Torrence is not what you would call a set in stone commitment for Mel Tucker and company. After decommitting from Syracuse in late May, Torrence received interest from just a handful of schools, including fellow Big Ten East foe Rutgers. It appears that after committing to the Spartans on June 25, he popped onto Michigan’s radar, and now they’re launching a push to flip his commitment once more.

Should Torrence join the Wolverines’ class of 2024, he’ll find himself among two fellow receivers — four star Channing Goodwin and three star I’Marion Stewart — but be the first cornerback commit.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Torrence is ranked No. 688 overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports’ composite. These may be incomplete stats, but as a junior last year, he compiled (at least) 10 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one interceptions and one sack at Christian Brothers Academy. He also had 32 catches for 620 yards and seven touchdowns at wideout.

You can check out his highlight tape via Hudl below.