For the third time total, and the second time in as many years, Michigan Wolverines tight ends coach Grant Newsome has picked up a nomination to the 247Sports 30Under30 list. Because of that, he was put in the “Returning 30Under30 Members” section.

Newsome first appeared on the list as a graduate assistant in 2020, and received attention once again from list compiler Chris Hummer last year following his promotion.

Per Hummer:

Newsome was elevated from offensive graduate assistant (2020-21) to tight ends coach last season for Michigan, and he immediately helped Luke Schoonmaker emerge as a second-round draft pick as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff for a second-straight season. Those in Michigan’s program have raved about Newsome, who started out as a student assistant from 2018-19, ever since he was a 23-year-old graduate assistant.

It cannot be overstated how much of a premium Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines coaching staff has put on their homegrown coaching talent. Including his days as an undergraduate assistant, Newsome arguably has more experience in a P5 program than some coaches twice his age, and he took the tight end room last year to unexpected heights following the medical sidelining and eventual departure of projected starter and captain Erick All.

Newsome is one of three Michigan coaches to have made the list since it’s introduction in 2017. In 2018, Jay Harbaugh was nominated in his current role as special teams coordinator and then-role as running back coach. The following year, Tenarius “Tank” Wright was nominated in his role as Associate Strength Coach. Wright has since taken the position of Director of Football Strength and Conditioning with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Big things are expected to Newsome’s group in 2023. Colston Loveland should take a step forward as a sophomore, and Indiana transfer AJ Barner is also highly thought of coming into his first year as a Wolverine. Max Bredeson and Matthew Hibner round out a very strong tight end group for Michigan.