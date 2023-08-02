The Michigan Wolverines were never expected to replace Jake Moody — the best kicker in the history of the program, a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022, and the program’s first Lou Groza Award winner in 2021. However, Michigan has found a suitable replacement.

Louisville transfer kicker James Turner has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list. Last season, Turner was excellent for the Cardinals, converting 20-of-22 field goals en route to setting the school record for single-season field goal percentage (90.9 percent), which ranked sixth nationally among Power Five kickers. Furthermore, Turner was a perfect 17-for-17 from inside 40 yards.

It is only a matter of “when” not “if” the Wolverines will need Turner to step this season. Could Turner — a Saline, Michigan, native — become Michigan’s second Lou Groza winner in three years and second all-time?