The official team roster for the 2023 Michigan Wolverines has been released. With it comes endless speculation for the next 31 days until the season begins, but one thing is undeniable, this team is HUGE.

Several key players — including Rod Moore, Will Johnson, Junior Colson, Kris Jenkins, Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson — have all added excellent size to their frames.

A few predictable breakout candidates have actually gone the opposite direction and slimmed down. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is down from 356 pounds to 339 pounds, while edge Derrick Moore is down from 279 pounds to 258. Both weight cuts should help the sophomore defenders see more snaps this fall.

Michigan’s football identity is power. The team implemented the “Beat Georgia” drill this offseason and has now added “Beat Georgia” size. Let’s take a look at the possible starting offensive line this fall.

LT LaDarius Henderson: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

LG Trevor Keegan: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

C Drake Nugent: 6-foot-2, 301 pounds

RG Zak Zinter: 6-foot-6, 322 pounds

RT: Karsen Barnhart: 6-foot-5, 316 pounds

However, Barnhart is in an open competition with Myles Hinton (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) and Trente Jones (6-foot-4, 325 pounds).

Michigan’s run-first approach will be even more powerful in the fall with several reserve running backs tipping the scales at 230 pounds or more. Tavierre Dunlap is up to 229 pounds, freshman Benjamin Hall is now 234 pounds and Kalel Mullings is 239 pounds.

One other positional stand out in terms of size: linebackers who have found depth by handing athletes to Ben Herbert, and he essentially turns them into Bane. I’m looking at you Micah Pollard, who was 200 pounds soaking wet as a freshman and is now more than 220 pounds as a sophomore.

Also of note, is a new member of the roster, Dale Chesson, younger brother of former Wolverine Jehu Chesson. Dale is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and spent the last three years hauling in passes for Dartmouth. The former three-star recruit’s time with the Big Green was interrupted by injuries, and he joins the Wolverines with three years of eligibility remaining.

With the official roster released, which players or position groups jumped out to you?