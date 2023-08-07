Michigan Wolverines 2024 three-star cornerback target Jeremiah Lowe has officially announced his commitment date for this Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m.

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Lowe is from Lexington, Kentucky and would help fill a positional void in Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class. After missing out on several big-name Ohio prospects — four-stars Bryce West and Aaron Scott — Lowe could become the second corner in Michigan’s class, joining fellow three-star Jo’Ziah Edmond.

Michigan’s only real competition in pursuit of Lowe — the Kentucky Wildcats — seem to have fallen off the trail. Lowe has currently received two Crystal Balls from 247Sports in favor of Michigan, with one coming from Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and one from Kentucky Insider Josh Edwards.

Lowe’s commitment would be a welcomed addition to the nation’s No. 4 class before the start of the 2023 season.