This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy finish their weekly breakdown of Michigan’s 2024 schedule with none other than the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But before the breakdown, there is news to cover.

Quick hits: Michigan recruiting: hits, misses, and leads.

Michigan’s 2023 roster has been updated with new heights and weights. Which gains and losses stand out the most and could have the biggest impact on the field?

Ohio State will always be a tough out, but the Buckeyes have more roster questions than they are accustomed to. First, Ohio State must replace three key offensive linemen while breaking in a first-year starting quarterback. Secondly, have the Buckeyes solved their issues in the secondary? And lastly, can they find a way to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor and avoid dropping three-straight to the Wolverines for the first time since 1995-1997?

Speaking of 1997, to close the show, the 1997 movie draft!

