Column: Farewell and Thank You Maize n Brew

To the readers and my former editors and teammates,

Let’s cut to the chase — as of August 15, I will no longer be apart of the team behind this passionate and wonderful site. This was never meant to be a long-term gig, but as I sit here writing this out, I can’t help but feel a little bittersweet about it all the same.

Last summer, I was in a bit of a rut professionally. I knew I wanted to continue in the sports writing business after falling in love with the job as part of the Michigan Daily, but the opportunities weren’t just skim, they were practically non-existent. Just as I was about to pack up shop and get a “real” job, however, I stumbled across Von Lozon’s job posting. The rest, as they say, is history.

In the just over a year I’ve spent as part of Maize n Brew, I’ve written about and/or covered in-person just over a half dozen different sports, spent an ungodly amount of hours in press conferences, and had the time of my life in the process. This is a phase of my career I would never give up for anything.

To Von, thanks for taking a shot on me. I was just a step above being a rookie when you took me on, and I hope I’ve been worth the paycheck. To Trevor Woods and Kellen Voss, being in the saddle for both the Football and Men’s Basketball beats was an absolute whirlwind, and thanks for helping me along the way. To the rest of the team, whether you started on before me or are taking my places this upcoming year, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, and I know you’ll all keep freaking killing it for another year of Michigan Wolverines athletics.

I’m not moving away from the Wolverines, but it’s going to be in a much different capacity. Follow me at @DavidWoelkers if you liked what I wrote over the year to find out more about that. Otherwise, you stay classy Maize n Brew. I hope I’ve passed the audition.