The Out of the Blue Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy dive into all of the fall camp news, predict the final depth chart, and draft up movies from 2007!

Quick rundown of everything in the podcast:

Quick hits: ​​2024 four-star edge Elias Rudolph has flipped his commitment, Jim Harbaugh digs his heels in against the NCAA, the Wagner brothers are balling in FIBA play, and the Michigan Wolverines are officially No. 2 in the AP Poll

FALL CAMP: Who is rising? Who is falling? The boys address everything they have heard thus far in fall camp.

DEPTH CHART: Position by position, who will start against East Carolina?

The people’s favorite segment returns: the 2007 movie draft!

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF