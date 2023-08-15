 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Kickoff time for Michigan vs. Nebraska is locked in

No night game in Lincoln this year!

By AndrewBailey
/ new
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines will play their first road game of the season against Nebraska... AT NOON. Per Action Network Insider Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines’ game in Lincoln is now officially scheduled for noon EST.

The last time Michigan played in Lincoln, the night game came down to the wire in 2021. Thanks to a late forced fumble by Brad Hawkins and four field goals by eventual Lou Groza Award-winner Jake Moody, the Wolverines came back and stole a three-point victory, 32-29.

Since that game, the Cornhuskers have fired former head coach and prized alum Scott Frost, and have turned the program over to former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Memorial Stadium will undoubtedly still be rocking for this lunchtime kick-off, but the Cornhuskers will not have the mystique and added juice of a primetime night game in Lincoln.

Below is the full list of reported/confirmed times for the 2023 schedule:

  • East Carolina - Sept. 2 at noon
  • UNLV - Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Bowling Green - Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Rutgers - Sept. 23 at noon
  • @ Nebraska - Sept. 30 at noon
  • @ Penn State - Nov. 11 at noon
  • Ohio State - Nov. 25 at noon

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...