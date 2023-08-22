The Out of the Blue Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the latest fall camp rumors, make long-shot predictions for the upcoming season, draft up key statistics, and wrap up by closing out their movie draft series with the year 2017.

**Editing note: This podcast was recorded before Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension was announced**

Quick rundown of everything in the podcast:

Quick hits: ​​Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List,’ Jadyn Davis balls out, and what is going on with the quarterback battle down in Columbus?

FALL CAMP: Will Alex Orji actually return a kick? Will Karsen Barnhart hold off LaDarius Henderson? Is wide receiver Frederick Moore the latest Moore to upset the established positional order?

Non-Zero predictions: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

SKINS DRAFT: The boys draft up six stats for the Michigan Wolverines for a fantasy-style competition.

The final movie draft of the off-season: 2017!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

