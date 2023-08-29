The Out of the Blue Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss head coach Jim Harbaugh’s self-imposed suspension, make season predictions for the Wolverines, and preview Michigan’s first game of the season against the ECU Pirates.

A rundown of everything in the podcast

Quick hits: ​​Lee Aaliya is coming to save Michigan basketball, Big House upgrades, and Roman Wilson is officially No. 1.

Harbaugh Suspension: What does it mean for the interim head coach(es)?

East Carolina Preview: Will the Pirates raise the Jolly Roger in Ann Arbor?

The boys predict statistical leaders and the overall record for the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

What other teams will be successful this season? Who makes the College Football Playoff? Who wins the Pac-12 in its final year of existence?

