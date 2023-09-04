First-year UNLV head coach Barry Odom spoke to the media on Monday about his team’s upcoming matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. The Rebels are fresh off a 44-14 victory over Bryant where their “Go Go” offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was the talk of the game.

After Odom’s opening remarks, he discussed the challenge the Wolverines present on offense:

“They’re (Michigan) explosive on offense. Obviously, they have got the skill and the scheme to stress you in every area: run game, pass game, play-action, moving the pocket, quarterback run game. They do it all and they do it at a very, very high level. They’ve obviously recruited really well, they’ve got great coaches, great players, and their scheme is tough... If they’ve got a weakness, I haven’t found it yet. They’re really solid and a great team.”

Odom kept the majority of the focus of his presser on his team and the importance of preparation when playing in the Big House on Saturday.

“Our motivation is built intrinsically throughout the week on how we prepare. Our motivation is to play our best and to be the best versions of what we can be. And then we want to go play at a high level and take the opportunity we have in front of us and go make the most of it.

Obviously, we have got a lot of respect for our opponent. It’ll be a great atmosphere to play in. I’m happy for our student-athletes to be in that environment. We know that it’ll be loud, 110-plus, which is awesome. I have got a lot of respect for Coach Harbaugh and the program he has built.”

Odom discussed his team’s preparations in depth before closing with more remarks about traveling to Ann Arbor this weekend.

“Obviously excited to play at a historical venue in Ann Arbor and I know our kids will be excited to go the road for the first time this year.”

UNLV last played Michigan in 2015 with the Wolverines prevailing 28-7. Currently, the Rebels are a 36-point underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook.