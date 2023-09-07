The Out of the Blue Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Back for the second Out of the Blue pod of the week, Jared and Andy take a look around the Big Ten landscape and the biggest storylines in college football across the country. Finally, they wrap with a preview of the UNLV Rebels and what to expect from the Michigan Wolverines in Week 2.

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF