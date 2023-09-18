Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Nebraska

For the second straight year, the Michigan Wolverines are set for a 3:30 p.m. start time against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with Fox broadcasting the Sept. 30 contest.

Week 5⃣ kickoff times and networks are set pic.twitter.com/iVutGmR4ir — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 18, 2023

Last season, the Wolverines rolled through the Cornhuskers in a 34-3 win at the Big House, but the last time Michigan played in Lincoln — at night with a 7:30 p.m. start time — the game came down to the wire. The Wolverines needed a late defensive push and a four-for-four field goal performance from Jake Moody to escape Nebraska, 32-29, in 2021.

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is a perfect 3-0 against the Cornhuskers, but this season’s matchup will be the first with head coach Matt Rhule at the helm. Currently, Rhule is 1-2 in his maiden season at Nebraska and will be looking for his first Power Five win against Michigan on Sept. 30.

Of the other announced games, the only one that jumps out is Michigan State vs. Iowa, which is officially set for a raucous night game environment at Kinnick Stadium.