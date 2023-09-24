The Michigan Wolverines opened Big Ten play against Rutgers and turned in a near-flawless performance for 59 minutes. With the return of head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan got back to its roots on both sides of the ball by controlling the line of scrimmage and simply “running the damn ball.”

For the fourth straight year, Rutgers put up a fight for a continued stretch, but the Wolverines just slowly ran the life out of the game and cruised to a resounding 31-7 victory. It was Michigan’s largest Big Ten opening victory since the 25-point win over Minnesota in 2020.

Saturday’s game was a decisive victory for the Wolverines and a continued step in the right direction. Let’s hand out some grades.

Quarterbacks: B

After a shaky first drive, J.J. McCarthy began to resemble the form we saw in the first two games of the season. McCarthy finished 15-for-21 for 214 yards and one touchdown, and added 51 yards on just seven carries on the ground.

The biggest stat for McCarthy today, however, was zero turnovers. Following a disastrous three-interception performance against Bowling Green last week, McCarthy was decisive and kept the ball out of danger all afternoon.

Running backs: B-

It was tough sledding for Michigan against a predictably stout Rutgers run defense, but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from still rushing for more than 200 yards for the first time this season.

Blake Corum set the tone for a hard-nosed 97 yards and two touchdowns, but RB-1B Donovan Edwards struggled with decision-making and reading blocks, as he limped to only 13 yards on six carries. However, Edwards did chip in with a valuable 41 receiving yards.

Even Kalel Mullings got in on the action today. The third-string power back turned in a career-high performance with 40 yards on only six carries to ice the game.

Wide receivers: C

It was a quiet day for Michigan’s dynamic duo, who largely struggled to separate against Rutgers. Cornelius Johnson was shutout and Roman Wilson only hauled in three passes for 59 yards. The bright spot for the group was freshman Semaj Morgan, who caught his first career touchdown on a beautiful back-shoulder reception.

Tight ends: A

This was the most complete game from the tight ends of the season. Colston Loveland was the leading receiver for the team (five catches, 75 yards) and A.J. Barner added a solid three catches for 13 yards when called upon as a safety valve.

Furthermore, the triumvirate of Barner, Loveland and Max Bredeson continue to be a road-grating force in the run game.

Offensive line: C+

Michigan was able to sustain a decent push in the run game, but again showed limitations against speed rushers on the edge. Myles Hinton and LaDarius Henderson effectively rotated every series —with Karsen Barnhart also impressively flipping tackle positions each series — and both players displayed moments of strength and weakness.

All in all, it was an average day at the office — average being more than 400 yards of offense (200 rushing) speaks to the potential of this unit — for Michigan’s front as Sherrone Moore still searches for his best five.

Defensive line: A

Entering Saturday, the run-first-oriented Rutgers was averaging 210 rushing yards per game. Against Michigan, the Scarlet Knights were limited to a measly 77 yards on 23 attempts and were never able to sustain any push along the line of scrimmage.

Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant, Rayshaun Benny and Cam Goode formed an impenetrable wall, and the edges defended the read-option with discipline and physicality. Even without Mason Graham, Michigan’s defensive line eliminated any room to breathe, let alone run, but this unit isn’t the only one deserving of credit for this performance.

Linebackers: A

Michigan’s linebackers are the single most improved unit from 2022 to 2023. The improvement of Junior Colson and Michael Barrett, and the arrival of Ernest Hausmann have turned this room into one of the best units on the team, and credit has to be shared with the return of Chris Partridge as the position coach.

Last season, Michigan struggled against zone reads and powerful zone running teams largely because of the linebackers frequently playing out of position. Throughout this entire game, the linebackers made the correct reads, rocketed in pursuit of the ball and played with the correct leverage.

This unit consistently showed flashes of routine greatness against Rutgers and there are still multiple levels to go before these linebackers reach their potential this season.

Defensive backs: B

This is the single hardest grade to figure out.

On one hand, Michigan’s secondary was suffocating, scored a touchdown off a Mike Sainristil interception and played fast and physical in run support. On the other hand, Rod Moore’s missed tackle yielded the only points for Rutgers and the unit did allow Gavin Wimsatt to have his third-most prolific passing day (180 yards) of his career on only 11 completions.

But given the fact most of the completions were low-percentage miracles with great coverage and that any outing under 200 yards personifies stinginess, a “B” feels right.

Special Teams: C-

It was a mixed bag for the third side of the ball. Kicker James Turner knocked home one of two field goals, but showed resiliency in bouncing back after his initial miss. In fairness, Michigan has had weird kicking luck against Rutgers. In 2021, Jake Moody missed a kick with an opportunity to ice the win and missed two last year in Piscataway.

Punter Tommy Doman hit another moon shot on his only punt of the afternoon, but Michigan’s return game continues to leave a lot to be desired.

The Wolverines are still searching for a sure-handed playmaker on both kick and punt return duties and until the team can find a steady returning force, they are only hurting themselves in the battle for field position.